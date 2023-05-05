Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 85.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VRTX. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 111 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $326.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $342.00 to $384.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.59.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $346.59 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $233.01 and a 12-month high of $354.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $313.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.31.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 35.40%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $399,024.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,005,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.28, for a total transaction of $202,002.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,611,839.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $399,024.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,645 shares in the company, valued at $21,005,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,088 shares of company stock worth $21,639,520. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.