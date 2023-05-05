Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0734 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.
Vermilion Energy has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 53.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Vermilion Energy has a payout ratio of 8.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Vermilion Energy to earn $4.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.29 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.9%.
Vermilion Energy Stock Performance
VET opened at $11.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.17. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Vermilion Energy has a 1-year low of $11.35 and a 1-year high of $30.17.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently commented on VET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. TD Securities lowered Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.44.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VET. Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vermilion Energy by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 40,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 12,262 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $558,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Vermilion Energy by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 114,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 7,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.94% of the company’s stock.
Vermilion Energy Company Profile
Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.
