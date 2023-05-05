Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 57.53% and a net margin of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Verisk Analytics updated its FY23 guidance to $5.20 to $5.50 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $5.20-$5.50 EPS.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $205.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.31. Verisk Analytics has a 1-year low of $156.05 and a 1-year high of $210.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VRSK. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $206.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.17.

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total value of $895,801.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,718,954.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total transaction of $796,847.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,815 shares in the company, valued at $2,134,379.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total value of $895,801.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,718,954.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,056 shares of company stock worth $2,904,589 over the last quarter. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verisk Analytics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 177.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

