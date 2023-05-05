Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.20 to $5.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.59 billion to $2.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.61 billion. Verisk Analytics also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.20-$5.50 EPS.

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 2.5 %

Verisk Analytics stock traded up $5.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $210.88. 1,214,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,340. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.31. Verisk Analytics has a 52 week low of $156.05 and a 52 week high of $211.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 57.53%. The business had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.82%.

Several analysts have commented on VRSK shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $212.17.

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total value of $895,801.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,718,954.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,211,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total value of $895,801.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,718,954.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,056 shares of company stock valued at $2,904,589 over the last quarter. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth $636,000. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 9,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

