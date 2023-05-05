Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Stock Holdings Increased by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRSK. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 23.3% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,058,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $521,629,000 after acquiring an additional 578,564 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 395,317.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 569,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 569,257 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,857,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 154.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 471,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,284,000 after acquiring an additional 286,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 412.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 282,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,750,000 after acquiring an additional 227,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 0.9 %

VRSK opened at $205.76 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.05 and a fifty-two week high of $210.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $187.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.31. The company has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.86.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 57.53%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 22.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total transaction of $796,847.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,379.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total value of $895,801.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,718,954.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total value of $796,847.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,379.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,056 shares of company stock valued at $2,904,589. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Verisk Analytics from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $167.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.17.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Featured Articles

