Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,238 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 12,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 5,574 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $809,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $833,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.87. 1,143,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,338,189. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $147.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.05.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.