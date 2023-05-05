Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Get Rating) dropped 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $80.97 and last traded at $81.39. Approximately 80,620 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 63,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.77.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 99.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 298.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

