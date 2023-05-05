Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:VTWO) Shares Down 1.1%

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:VTWO – Get Rating) were down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $68.18 and last traded at $68.85. Approximately 2,006,568 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 1,394,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.63.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.