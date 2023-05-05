Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NYSEARCA:VGLT) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NYSEARCA:VGLT – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $65.03 and last traded at $65.16. 1,471,107 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 1,170,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.68.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.71.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund (VGLT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed income securities issued by the US Treasury, excluding inflation-protected bonds, with maturities of at least 10 years.

