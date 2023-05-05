Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stake Lifted by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 50.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,075,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359,380 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $116,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 127.7% in the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

VYM stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.25. 782,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,704,868. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.58. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $113.78. The company has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.