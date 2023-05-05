Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by Highland Financial Advisors LLC

Highland Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 215,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,922 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 13.7% of Highland Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Highland Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $23,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VYM. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $751,000. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at $628,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 179,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,476,000 after acquiring an additional 36,804 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 150.6% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,974,000 after purchasing an additional 116,479 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.27. The stock had a trading volume of 684,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,824. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $113.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.58.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

