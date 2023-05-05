Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 21,145.2% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,241,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 18,155,728 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,395,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,827,000 after purchasing an additional 60,370 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,728,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,286,000 after purchasing an additional 60,400 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,444,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,075,000 after buying an additional 54,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,976.9% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,818,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,811,000 after buying an additional 2,727,165 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG opened at $246.95 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.64 and a 1 year high of $267.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.08. The company has a market capitalization of $80.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

