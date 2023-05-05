Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Sold by IAG Wealth Partners LLC

IAG Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.46. 66,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,931. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.03 and a fifty-two week high of $117.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.27.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

