Vanguard Canadian Short-Term Corporate Bond Index ETF (TSE:VSC) Trading 0.3% Higher

Vanguard Canadian Short-Term Corporate Bond Index ETF (TSE:VSC – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$23.04 and last traded at C$23.04. 8,112 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 16,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.98.
Vanguard Canadian Short-Term Corporate Bond Index ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$22.91 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.77.
Recommended Stories
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
- An Opportunity To Buy Starbucks Is Knocking On The Door
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Canadian Short-Term Corporate Bond Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Canadian Short-Term Corporate Bond Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.