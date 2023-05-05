Vanguard Canadian Short-Term Corporate Bond Index ETF (TSE:VSC) Trading 0.3% Higher

Vanguard Canadian Short-Term Corporate Bond Index ETF (TSE:VSC – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$23.04 and last traded at C$23.04. 8,112 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 16,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.98.

Vanguard Canadian Short-Term Corporate Bond Index ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$22.91 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.77.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Canadian Short-Term Corporate Bond Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Canadian Short-Term Corporate Bond Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.