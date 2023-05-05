VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) Stock Position Decreased by Anson Capital Inc.

Anson Capital Inc. lowered its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,520 shares during the period. VanEck Floating Rate ETF accounts for about 5.4% of Anson Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Anson Capital Inc. owned 0.37% of VanEck Floating Rate ETF worth $4,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,287,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 87,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 10,852 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 561,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,957,000 after purchasing an additional 10,795 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,867,699,070,000 after purchasing an additional 19,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 377,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,379,000 after purchasing an additional 48,968 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Floating Rate ETF alerts:

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLTR stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $25.01. The stock had a trading volume of 79,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,610. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 1 year low of $24.32 and a 1 year high of $25.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.96.

About VanEck Floating Rate ETF

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.