Van ECK Associates Corp Trims Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,055,645 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 82,311 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.18% of Boeing worth $201,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Planning Directions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Brainard Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $385,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 5,180 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $197.60. 2,115,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,081,358. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $221.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.26.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.75) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BA. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.60.

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

