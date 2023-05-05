Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 60,651 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,837,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,651 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 1.82% of Teradyne worth $247,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Teradyne by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Teradyne by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Teradyne by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TER traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.64. The stock had a trading volume of 815,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,382. The company has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.22. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.81 and a fifty-two week high of $112.06.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $617.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.03 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 21.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TER. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Teradyne from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Teradyne in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Teradyne from $115.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Teradyne from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.38.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

