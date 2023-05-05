Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 494,474 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,323,561 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 494,474 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 2.0% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $777,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 271.2% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.79.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total transaction of $1,728,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,816,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at $128,723,635.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,203,890 over the last three months. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVDA traded up $8.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $284.15. 19,761,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,999,453. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $290.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $701.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $260.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.25.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

