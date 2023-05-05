Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,368,311 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346,031 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for 1.0% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $370,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sycomore Asset Management grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.52. The company had a trading volume of 5,175,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,462,313. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.25. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.93 and a twelve month high of $156.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.25 and its 200-day moving average is $120.50.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 28.90%.

Several research firms have issued reports on QCOM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.60.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

