Van ECK Associates Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,981,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,681,089 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Gilead Sciences worth $170,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 26,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 9,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 10,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $79.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,302,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,935,156. The company has a market cap of $98.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.60. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 39.35%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 67.72%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.60.

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $483,892.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,568.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

