Van ECK Associates Corp Lowers Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,128,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,634 shares during the quarter. Lam Research makes up about 1.2% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.84% of Lam Research worth $474,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LRCX. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in Lam Research by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Lam Research by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 320,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,578,000 after acquiring an additional 9,223 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Lam Research by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,719,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Lam Research by 192.1% during the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on LRCX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $525.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $508.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

Lam Research Trading Up 2.5 %

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research stock traded up $13.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $525.25. The company had a trading volume of 515,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,865. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $299.59 and a 1-year high of $548.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $502.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $469.37. The stock has a market cap of $70.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.50.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.40 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.21%.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

