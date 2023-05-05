Van ECK Associates Corp Has $315.04 Million Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,484,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,997 shares during the period. Microchip Technology comprises about 0.8% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.82% of Microchip Technology worth $315,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,524,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,998,964,000 after buying an additional 417,578 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,517,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $519,852,000 after acquiring an additional 131,879 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,935,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $559,863,000 after acquiring an additional 269,862 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,553,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $567,576,000 after acquiring an additional 123,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 3.5% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,018,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,255,000 after buying an additional 137,009 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.85.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 0.9 %

MCHP stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.36. 4,498,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,700,767. The stock has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $54.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.73.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.383 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

