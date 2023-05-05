Van ECK Associates Corp Has $152.03 Million Position in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,901,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,721 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.10% of Sandstorm Gold worth $152,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 302.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 7,215 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 55.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SAND traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.12. 933,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,512,668. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $7.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.43.

Sandstorm Gold Increases Dividend

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $38.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.00 million. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 52.55%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 17th. This is a positive change from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on SAND shares. CIBC reduced their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Sandstorm Gold to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sandstorm Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.25 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.66.

Sandstorm Gold Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Fruta del Norte, Hounde, Karma, Relief Canyon, Santa Elena, Vale Royalties, Yamana Silver Stream, Other, and Corporate.

