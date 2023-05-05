Van ECK Associates Corp Decreases Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 884,003 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 47,488 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Equifax were worth $171,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Equifax by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 129 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 2,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EFX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Equifax from $214.00 to $212.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $194.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.20.

Shares of Equifax stock traded up $2.03 on Friday, hitting $199.27. The company had a trading volume of 138,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,971. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of 41.44, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.45. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.98 and a 52 week high of $234.14.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

