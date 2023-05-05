Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 31,949 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,132,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,949 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.40% of Ecolab worth $164,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. grew its position in Ecolab by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 319,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,149,000 after purchasing an additional 30,917 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its position in Ecolab by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 89,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 310.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 354,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,564,000 after purchasing an additional 268,038 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in Ecolab by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Ecolab by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $717,631.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ecolab Price Performance

ECL stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $173.28. The stock had a trading volume of 354,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,801. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.04 and a 52 week high of $179.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.28.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ECL shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.20.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Featured Articles

