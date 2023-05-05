Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Downgraded by Raymond James to Market Perform

Raymond James lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

VLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.08.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ VLY opened at $7.14 on Monday. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $13.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.69 and a 200-day moving average of $10.43.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $490.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.58 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.60%.

Insider Transactions at Valley National Bancorp

In related news, Director Marc J. Lenner bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.93 per share, with a total value of $54,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 93,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,813.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valley National Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 543,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,024,000 after buying an additional 302,288 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 48,098 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 15.1% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 147.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 633,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,854,000 after acquiring an additional 377,600 shares in the last quarter. 54.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

