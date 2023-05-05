VAALCO Energy (EGY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGYGet Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect VAALCO Energy to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGYGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 43.34%. The company had revenue of $96.59 million for the quarter.

VAALCO Energy Price Performance

NYSE:EGY opened at $4.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.69. VAALCO Energy has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $8.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.70 million, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.58.

VAALCO Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This is an increase from VAALCO Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. VAALCO Energy’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in VAALCO Energy by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,576 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 9,376 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 1,189.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,276 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 142,310 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 15.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 721,459 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after buying an additional 95,474 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 68.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,286 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 28,038 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $944,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EGY shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on VAALCO Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VAALCO Energy in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on VAALCO Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY)

