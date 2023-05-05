VAALCO Energy (EGY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect VAALCO Energy to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 43.34%. The company had revenue of $96.59 million for the quarter.

VAALCO Energy Price Performance

NYSE:EGY opened at $4.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.69. VAALCO Energy has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $8.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.70 million, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.58.

VAALCO Energy Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This is an increase from VAALCO Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. VAALCO Energy’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in VAALCO Energy by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,576 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 9,376 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 1,189.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,276 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 142,310 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 15.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 721,459 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after buying an additional 95,474 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 68.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,286 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 28,038 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $944,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EGY shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on VAALCO Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VAALCO Energy in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on VAALCO Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.

Featured Stories

