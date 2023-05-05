Urbana (TSE:URB) Shares Up 1.3%

Urbana Co. (TSE:URB – Get Rating) shares were up 1.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$4.04 and last traded at C$4.00. Approximately 12,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 104% from the average daily volume of 6,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.95.

Urbana Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.90 million, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.95 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.13.

Urbana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments.

