Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.30 million. Upbound Group had a return on equity of 40.50% and a net margin of 0.29%. Upbound Group’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Upbound Group updated its FY23 guidance to $2.70-3.20 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.70-$3.20 EPS.

Upbound Group Stock Up 5.9 %

NASDAQ:UPBD traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.33. 585,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 153.40 and a beta of 1.77. Upbound Group has a 12 month low of $16.82 and a 12 month high of $31.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.68.

Upbound Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio is 680.00%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 1,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.28 per share, for a total transaction of $26,609.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,733.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Upbound Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Upbound Group, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

