Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $130.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.19 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 33.51% and a return on equity of 16.42%. Universal Display’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Universal Display updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Universal Display Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Universal Display stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $135.37. 23,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,687. Universal Display has a twelve month low of $89.41 and a twelve month high of $155.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.71. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.40.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

OLED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Universal Display from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Susquehanna raised shares of Universal Display from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Universal Display from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Universal Display from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Universal Display by 1,715.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,210,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,833,000 after buying an additional 1,144,252 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Universal Display in the fourth quarter worth $47,819,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Universal Display by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,266,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $712,274,000 after purchasing an additional 241,855 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,309,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $719,455,000 after purchasing an additional 117,055 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 392,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,654,000 after buying an additional 114,712 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

