Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) to Issue $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th.

Universal Display has raised its dividend by an average of 44.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Universal Display has a payout ratio of 28.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Universal Display to earn $4.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.2%.

Shares of OLED opened at $135.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.40. Universal Display has a one year low of $89.41 and a one year high of $155.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.39 and its 200-day moving average is $124.71.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $130.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.19 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Universal Display will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OLED. Cowen lifted their target price on Universal Display from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Susquehanna raised Universal Display from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Universal Display from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Universal Display from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Universal Display by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,309,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $719,455,000 after acquiring an additional 117,055 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Universal Display by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,266,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $712,274,000 after acquiring an additional 241,855 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Universal Display by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,458,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,587,000 after acquiring an additional 53,655 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Universal Display by 1,715.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,210,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,252 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth about $47,819,000. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

