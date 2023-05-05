United States Steel (NYSE:X) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by UBS Group from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on X. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on United States Steel from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on United States Steel from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on United States Steel from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United States Steel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.71.

United States Steel Stock Up 2.6 %

X stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,971,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,930,706. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. United States Steel has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $31.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.99 and a 200 day moving average of $25.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 2.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that United States Steel will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrea J. Ayers bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.45 per share, for a total transaction of $31,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,690.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other United States Steel news, Director Andrea J. Ayers purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.45 per share, with a total value of $31,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,690.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Richard Fruehauf sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $1,176,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,579.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Steel

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in X. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 23,593 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 133.8% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 25,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 82.9% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 12,441 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at about $766,000. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 25,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 12,436 shares during the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

