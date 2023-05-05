United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Director Acquires $22,640.00 in Stock

Posted by on May 5th, 2023

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:XGet Rating) Director Alicia J. Davis bought 1,000 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.64 per share, with a total value of $22,640.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,058.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

United States Steel Stock Down 3.6 %

X opened at $20.96 on Friday. United States Steel Co. has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $31.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.13.

United States Steel (NYSE:XGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. United States Steel had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. United States Steel’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is currently 2.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on X shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on United States Steel from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of United States Steel from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United States Steel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in United States Steel during the first quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in United States Steel by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

Further Reading

