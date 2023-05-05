United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Director Acquires $22,640.00 in Stock

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) Director Alicia J. Davis bought 1,000 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.64 per share, with a total value of $22,640.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,058.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

United States Steel Stock Down 3.6 %

X opened at $20.96 on Friday. United States Steel Co. has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $31.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.13.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. United States Steel had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. United States Steel’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is currently 2.97%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on X shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on United States Steel from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of United States Steel from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United States Steel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in United States Steel during the first quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in United States Steel by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

Further Reading

