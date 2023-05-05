United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $168.84

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $168.84 and last traded at $168.84, with a volume of 2228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $158.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Lime & Minerals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

United States Lime & Minerals Stock Up 3.5 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.64. The company has a market cap of $942.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.71.

United States Lime & Minerals Announces Dividend

United States Lime & Minerals ( NASDAQ:USLM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $58.29 million for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 17.40%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. United States Lime & Minerals’s payout ratio is 10.00%.

Institutional Trading of United States Lime & Minerals

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USLM. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 6.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 342,213 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after purchasing an additional 21,238 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 176.6% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 12,255 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 5.5% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 161,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,464,000 after acquiring an additional 8,396 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. Its products include High Calcium Quicklime, Hydrated Lime, Lime Kiln Dust, Lime Slurry, and High Calcium Limestone. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

