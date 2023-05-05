United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.80.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

United Community Banks Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of UCBI stock opened at $21.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.96. United Community Banks has a 1 year low of $20.37 and a 1 year high of $39.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

United Community Banks Increases Dividend

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $241.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.78 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 27.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Community Banks will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Community Banks

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 19.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505,834 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 9.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,753,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,191 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 34.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,258,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,842 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,468,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,245,000 after acquiring an additional 250,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 929.5% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,462,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126,317 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Community Banks

(Get Rating)

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.