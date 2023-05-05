United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.00-$12.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.73. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UAL shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays raised United Airlines from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Redburn Partners upgraded United Airlines from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on United Airlines from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded United Airlines from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.14.

United Airlines Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $42.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.42. United Airlines has a 1 year low of $31.58 and a 1 year high of $55.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.88.

Insider Activity at United Airlines

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.10. United Airlines had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($4.24) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that United Airlines will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $1,014,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,945.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Edward Shapiro acquired 25,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,064,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,518,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $1,014,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,945.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Airlines

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $351,299,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,175,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 1,248.8% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,474,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,768 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 347.1% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,549,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 403.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,240,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,527,000 after acquiring an additional 994,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Domestic, Atlantic, Pacific, and Latin America. The company was founded on December 30, 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

