United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.00-$12.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.73. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UAL shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays raised United Airlines from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Redburn Partners upgraded United Airlines from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on United Airlines from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded United Airlines from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.14.
United Airlines Stock Performance
NASDAQ:UAL opened at $42.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.42. United Airlines has a 1 year low of $31.58 and a 1 year high of $55.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.88.
Insider Activity at United Airlines
In related news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $1,014,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,945.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Edward Shapiro acquired 25,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,064,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,518,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $1,014,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,945.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Airlines
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $351,299,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,175,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 1,248.8% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,474,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,768 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 347.1% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,549,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 403.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,240,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,527,000 after acquiring an additional 994,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.
About United Airlines
United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Domestic, Atlantic, Pacific, and Latin America. The company was founded on December 30, 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
Read More
