Unilever (NYSE:UL) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Unilever from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.00.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $55.41 on Tuesday. Unilever has a 12 month low of $42.44 and a 12 month high of $55.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.31.

Unilever Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4569 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,061,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,643,000 after buying an additional 4,518,649 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Unilever by 9.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,453,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,010,000 after purchasing an additional 726,746 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Unilever by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,853,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,744,000 after purchasing an additional 144,165 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Unilever by 0.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,042,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,988,000 after purchasing an additional 28,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,270,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,198,000 after purchasing an additional 650,095 shares during the period. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Unilever

(Get Rating)

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.