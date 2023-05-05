Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) EVP Sells $197,010.00 in Stock

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 4,378 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $197,010.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,339,190. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.17. 764,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,155. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.89 and a 200-day moving average of $41.30. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $68.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.94.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.97) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $100.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.90 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 194.71% and a negative return on equity of 110.15%. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

RARE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,359,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,727,000 after buying an additional 986,712 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 2,990,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,527,000 after purchasing an additional 938,400 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,526,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,603,000 after buying an additional 508,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,370,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,747,000 after purchasing an additional 492,842 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of genetic diseases. Its products include Crysvita, Mepsevii, Dojolvi, and Evkeeza. The company was founded by Emil D. Kakkis in April 2010, and is headquartered in Novato, CA.

