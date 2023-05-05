UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Earns “Maintains” Rating from VNET Group

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating restated by investment analysts at VNET Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on UFP Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on UFP Technologies from $131.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

UFP Technologies Price Performance

Shares of UFPT traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.89. 14,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,367. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.83 and a 200-day moving average of $117.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.12. UFP Technologies has a one year low of $70.20 and a one year high of $151.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Trading of UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies ( NASDAQ:UFPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $91.24 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 29.5% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 10,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 48,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,313,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in UFP Technologies by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,995,000 after acquiring an additional 12,852 shares during the period. 80.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. �It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.