UBS Group Boosts DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Price Target to $70.00

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.95.

DoorDash Trading Down 2.4 %

DASH traded down $1.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.32. 4,096,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,461,457. The company has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a PE ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.07. DoorDash has a 1 year low of $41.37 and a 1 year high of $87.00.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 15.12%. Equities analysts expect that DoorDash will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total transaction of $71,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 79,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,588,830.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total transaction of $71,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 79,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,588,830.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 10,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $769,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 213,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,955,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 738,381 shares of company stock worth $42,601,150. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in DoorDash by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Commerce Bank bought a new position in DoorDash in the 1st quarter worth approximately $351,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in DoorDash by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 113,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,210,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in DoorDash by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 269,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,128,000 after buying an additional 9,677 shares during the period. Finally, Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in DoorDash by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the period. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

