U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Receives $16.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.75.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on U.S. Silica from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upgraded U.S. Silica from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

Insider Activity at U.S. Silica

In other U.S. Silica news, CEO Bryan Adair Shinn sold 58,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $818,401.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,460,684 shares in the company, valued at $20,434,969.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Price Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,962,148 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $141,934,000 after acquiring an additional 107,466 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,443,977 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $70,562,000 after acquiring an additional 422,719 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,907,353 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,842,000 after purchasing an additional 149,255 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,825,633 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,689,000 after purchasing an additional 269,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,863,325 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,792,000 after purchasing an additional 180,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

SLCA stock opened at $12.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. U.S. Silica has a 52-week low of $9.47 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.41. The company has a market capitalization of $938.59 million, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 2.60.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The mining company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $442.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.60 million. U.S. Silica had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Analysts predict that U.S. Silica will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants, and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses on delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

