U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stake Lowered by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,724 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 128,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 132,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 7,925 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 30,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 38,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.35.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of USB opened at $30.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.29. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $53.37. The company has a market capitalization of $46.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 51.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Scott W. Wine acquired 30,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares in the company, valued at $999,888.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Scott W. Wine acquired 30,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,888.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan B. Colberg bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,107. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.