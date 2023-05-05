U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL) Shares Purchased by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) by 58.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,085 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in U-Haul were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in U-Haul by 779.3% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 251,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,994,000 after purchasing an additional 223,075 shares during the last quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC increased its position in U-Haul by 31.2% during the third quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its position in U-Haul by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 8,210 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in U-Haul during the third quarter worth $2,353,000. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its position in U-Haul by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 756,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,540,000 after buying an additional 22,540 shares in the last quarter. 8.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U-Haul Stock Performance

U-Haul stock opened at $60.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.66. U-Haul Holding has a 52 week low of $44.79 and a 52 week high of $70.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Insider Activity at U-Haul

U-Haul ( NASDAQ:UHAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. U-Haul had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 15.37%. Equities research analysts anticipate that U-Haul Holding will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other U-Haul news, Director John P. Brogan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.69, for a total transaction of $176,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,987 shares in the company, valued at $2,757,667.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Mark V. Shoen purchased 24,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,404,609.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,609. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Brogan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.69, for a total value of $176,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,667.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on U-Haul in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About U-Haul

U-Haul Holding Co engages in the insurance and moving and storage businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

