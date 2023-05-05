TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

TTMI has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet cut TTM Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on TTM Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company.

NASDAQ TTMI opened at $11.50 on Thursday. TTM Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $11.13 and a fifty-two week high of $17.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.64 and its 200 day moving average is $14.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.20.

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). TTM Technologies had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $544.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that TTM Technologies will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $116,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,122.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 242.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 73,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 52,008 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in TTM Technologies by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 301,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 45,867 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in TTM Technologies by 57.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,160,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,652,000 after purchasing an additional 421,552 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in TTM Technologies by 40.5% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 96,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 27,848 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in TTM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board (PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants, five PCB fabrication plants in China, and one in Canada.

