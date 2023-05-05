TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet cut TTM Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on TTM Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $11.50 on Thursday. TTM Technologies has a 52 week low of $11.13 and a 52 week high of $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.64 and its 200-day moving average is $14.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.47.

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). TTM Technologies had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $544.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that TTM Technologies will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 8,600 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $116,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,122.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TTM Technologies by 242.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 73,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 52,008 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in TTM Technologies by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 301,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 45,867 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in TTM Technologies by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,160,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,652,000 after purchasing an additional 421,552 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in TTM Technologies by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 96,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 27,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board (PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants, five PCB fabrication plants in China, and one in Canada.

