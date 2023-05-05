Trust Wallet Token One Day Trading Volume Hits $14.15 Million (TWT)

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. Trust Wallet Token has a market cap of $483.71 million and approximately $14.15 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trust Wallet Token token can currently be bought for approximately $1.16 or 0.00004005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Trust Wallet Token has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.
- Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000097 BTC.
- CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- GameFi (GAFI) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00029689 BTC.
- Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000419 BTC.
- Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00009605 BTC.
- Coin98 (C98) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000780 BTC.
- IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.
- Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
Trust Wallet Token Token Profile
Trust Wallet Token (CRYPTO:TWT) is a token. It was first traded on February 29th, 2020. Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 999,668,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 416,649,900 tokens. Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @trustwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Trust Wallet Token’s official website is trustwallet.com. The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trust Wallet Token’s official message board is trustwallet.com/blog.
Trust Wallet was acquired by Binance in July 2018, and it will natively support Binance DEX and Binance Chain in Q1 2019, it also supports ETC/POA DApps and will soon add support for Tron DApps.
Trust Wallet Token is the native token from Trust Wallet.”
Trust Wallet Token Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trust Wallet Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trust Wallet Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trust Wallet Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Trust Wallet Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trust Wallet Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.