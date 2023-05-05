Truist Financial Trims Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Target Price to $250.00

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 45.50% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Monday, February 13th. DA Davidson raised shares of Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Paylocity from $297.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paylocity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.33.

Paylocity Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY traded down $11.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $171.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 623,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,283. Paylocity has a 1-year low of $152.01 and a 1-year high of $276.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $188.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.89. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.32 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $273.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.78 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 18.52%. As a group, research analysts predict that Paylocity will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $221,825.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,842,186.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $221,825.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,842,186.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 32,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.60, for a total transaction of $6,132,456.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,309,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,047,754.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,242 shares of company stock worth $36,661,532 in the last ninety days. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paylocity

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCTY. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 9,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

Featured Stories

