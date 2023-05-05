Truist Financial Raises Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target to $118.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on XOM. Mizuho increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. HSBC increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $125.25.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM opened at $106.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $430.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $80.69 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.68.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,604,575,000 after buying an additional 123,254,064 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,788,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,797 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $5,226,390,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,011,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,523,610,000 after buying an additional 1,344,934 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,180,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,575,190,000 after buying an additional 560,517 shares during the period. 57.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also

