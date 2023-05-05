TRU Precious Metals (CVE:TRU) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.04

TRU Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:TRU – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 15804 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
TRU Precious Metals Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 5.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.06.
About TRU Precious Metals
TRU Precious Metals Corp. focuses on gold exploration activities in Central Newfoundland, Canada. Its flagship property is the Golden Rose project covering an area of 236 square kilometers located in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt. The company was formerly known as Trius Investments Inc and changed its name to TRU Precious Metals Corp.
