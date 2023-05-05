Trivest Advisors Ltd Acquires Shares of 10,000 Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000. Baidu makes up about 0.1% of Trivest Advisors Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,481,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $174,069,000 after acquiring an additional 664,373 shares during the last quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,205,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,993,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 5,704.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 409,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,230,000 after acquiring an additional 402,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Vision Investment Ltd bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,041,000. 23.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Baidu stock traded up $2.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.59. 388,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,552,696. The firm has a market cap of $42.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.58 and a 52-week high of $160.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.61.

Baidu declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Baidu from $217.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Baidu from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Baidu from $167.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Baidu in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Baidu from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

